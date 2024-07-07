Christian McCaffrey Joins Wife Olivia Culpo in Defending Not So Revealing Wedding Gown: ‘Exude Sex in Any Way, Shape, or Form’

San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey recently got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo. Right after their wedding ceremony, the duo has become the talk of the town, especially for the wedding outfit that the American model chose to wear.

Culpo opted for a long-sleeve ballgown with minimal embellishments in addition to wearing a 16-foot veil. She received criticism both from fans and social media influencers for opting for such a modest wedding dress.

While Culpo has already defended her wedding gown, suggesting how her dress defined simplicity, McCaffrey too joined in to support his wife for her decision to choose the wedding attire.

Christian McCaffrey joins wife Olivia Culpo in defending her wedding gown

Olivia Culpo recently revealed her decision of why she opt to wear a modest wedding gown, which was designed by Dolce & Gabbana, during a Vogue interview. According to her, she wanted the dress and her entire look to complement her rather than overpower her. The former Miss Universe also mentioned how the gown carried simplicity in it.

Culpo said: “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form, I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”

Shortly after this, fashion stylist Kennedy Bingham took to TikTok to share a six-minute long video, criticizing Culpo for her choice of dress while also calling it the absence of personality.

In response to the post, McCaffrey strongly reacted to Bingham's remarks. He responded stating, “What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does.”

For the unversed, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo got married on June 29 in Rhode Island after dating each other since 2019. The couple got engaged in July 2023, with McCaffrey proposing to the 32-year-old model in April during their vacation at Amangiri in Utah.

Christian McCaffrey won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023

Apart from his personal life, McCaffrey was in the headlines for bagging the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023. After getting traded in mid-2022, the American football running back was playing his full first season in 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey delivered an exceptional performance, amassing 1,459 rushing yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. Additionally, he secured 564 receiving yards with 67 catches and scored seven touchdowns as a receiver.

This allowed the 28-year-old player to earn the NFL Offensive Player of the Year title in 2023. Currently, he is the second favorite player to win the title yet again in 2024 with +750 odds to do so.

