Christian McCaffrey’s Fiance Olivia Cuplo’s Heartwarming Reaction to 49ers Star’s Madden NFL 25 Cover Appearance

EA Sports unveiled Christian McCaffrey as the cover star for Madden NFL 25. The running back became the first 49ers to feature on the game’s cover. His future wife Olivia Cuplo was thrilled to know her husband’s achievement.

Cuplo shared the cover of Madden NFL 25 on her Instagram story. “So cool”, she wrote with crying emojis to show her excitement. She often uses her social media handle to update fans about their relationship. The couple is expected to tie knots in the coming weeks.

Christian McCaffrey addresses being named the cover athlete for Madden NFL 25

The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year called it a dream come true moment. McCaffrey is delighted to be the cover star for the latest video game edition. The 49ers RB was shocked by the achievement.

McCaffrey never imagined himself to be on Madden’s cover. It’s a proud moment for him considering the greats who have played for the 49ers. The 2023 NFL rushing yards leader shared a wholesome story from his childhood.

Christian McCaffrey has two siblings. They had four controllers at home. The three of them used to play two on two. His dad, Rod Smith, and Terell Davis used to play for the Denver Broncos. So, the brothers always played with the same franchise.

McCaffrey didn’t reveal the news of the shooting for Madden cover to anybody. He wasn’t sure if he’d actually make it to the end. He is camera shy but pulled himself together for the cover pictures while trying to enjoy the process.

When will Madden NFL 25 be released?

EA Sports announced that the video game is available for pre-ordering. The Madden NFL 25 will be released on August 16, 2024. Christian McCaffrey made it to the cover since he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl LVIII. The running back had the fifth most jersey sales this year.