Christian McCaffrey’s Hilarious Response to Why Former Teammate Cam Newton Was Not Invited to His Wedding

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding in Rhode Island was the highlighted NFL offseason event of the summer. The images surfaced online, showing everyone, including Greg Olsen, having a great time.

However, Cam Newton, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback, was absent and playfully conveyed his disappointment at not getting an invitation to Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding. Now, Christian has responded to Cam’s comment hilariously.

Hilarious banter between Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey over the latter’s wedding invitation

When you hear that a buddy or former teammate is getting married to their significant other, you probably expect an invitation. Cam Newton, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback, did not experience this.

In the most recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast, Newton, who played alongside McCaffrey for the Panthers for three seasons, joked about being "bitter" over the missed invitation. Newton's lighthearted words prompted a fun interaction between the two former colleagues.

This prompted McCaffrey to remark on Instagram, "I haven't gotten a text back in 4 years," relating a conversation he had with former tight end Greg Olsen of the Panthers.

In a lighthearted reaction, Newton asked McCaffrey what number he had saved on his phone. The 49ers star was instructed to provide it in the comments section, which he promptly did. McCaffrey then asked Newton if he still had his phone number, with the amusing disclaimer that the former Panthers quarterback cannot have a helper look through old phones for it.

Newton's surprise about missing out was understandable. The 2015 MVP was teammates with McCaffrey in Carolina for four seasons. That period encompassed the end of Newton's first season with the Panthers and his return in 2021.



It does not appear that McCaffrey and Newton's connection was strained as a result of anything that happened with the Panthers; they just lost communication after parting ways in the NFL.

During their time with the Panthers, Newton and McCaffrey created an effective quarterback-running-back combination. Newton had a passing rating of 85.4 in 35 games with McCaffrey, accumulating 7,558 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. They connected on 23 touchdowns over that period.

Christian McCaffery married Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey’s traditional wedding ceremony with his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, took place on June 29 at Ocean House on Rohde Island. A few A-list NFL stars attended the wedding ceremony, including his colleagues and several ex-teammates.



Olivia and Christian's wedding weekend began on Thursday, June 26, with an intimate supper for their two families. The next night, they hosted a welcome meal for all guests on the lawn of Ocean House, which they had transformed into an Amalfi Coast-style garden.



They married on Saturday at the Watch Hill Chapel, which dates back 150 years. Olivia donned a Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeve crewneck crepe ball gown with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back. Olivia and McCaffery began dating in 2019 after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. The couple became engaged in 2023.

