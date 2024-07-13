Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Culpo Once Revealed She Thought She Would Get Married to Ex Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo, wife of Christian McCaffrey once revealed that she thought she would end up marrying her now ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. Well, it was once upon a time! The model recently got married to the American footballer Christian McCaffrey after being engaged for over a year in Rhode Island.

However, the 32-year-old, who tied the knot on June 29, 2024, to the San Francisco 49ers star once believed she and the Burning Up singer would last forever. Taking you back when Culpo once revealed her past with the pop star and its effects on her.

When Olivia Culpo revealed she thought she would get married to ex Nick Jonas

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo, who was very hesitant to talk about it, revealed on the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters that she “did date Nick Jonas” which she described as a “formative experience” for her.

She further went on to describe her past with the singer who is now married to Priyanka Chopra since 2018. Olivia said she “was in love” and relocated to Los Angeles with him. She continued saying she had “no brand, no money” and it was great.

However, after the two parted ways, it had its impact. “I was kind of left with no sense of identity,” she said. Olivia, who said her whole identity was in the singer, revealed, “I thought we were going to get married.”

The 2012 Miss Universe was even left concerned about how she was going to pay her rent for the apartment she “couldn't afford.” At some point, she even failed to pay for her groceries. Nevertheless, it was the time that taught her so much.

Culpo and Jonas were together for almost two years before the two split in 2015. He is now married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and they welcomed a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas who was born via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey first sparked dating rumors in 2019

It was in May of 2019 when Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey sparked dating rumors after meeting initially through a mutual friend Kristen Louelle and her husband, Tyler Gaffney.

However, in the beginning, she was not sure about dating another athlete following her messy past with ex Danny Amendola. Nevertheless, after the wide receiver was seen with journalist Bianca Peters at a beach, that was the time when Olivia realized she finally had to give up on their on-and-off relationship.

Moving on worked right for her and she went on a first date with him in 2019. This was followed by a trip to Mexico. The American model was later seen donning McCaffrey's jersey at an NFL game. The following month, the now-married couple went Instagram official.

Olivia and the NFL running back went on to attend several public events and were papped getting cozy on vacations as the adorable couple were no longer shy to show off their romance.

Last year, the adorable pair took their relationship a step closer to forever when the NFL star went down on his knees during vacation at Amangiri in Utah surrounded by friends.

Following a year-long engagement, the two took their journey forever after officially becoming husband and wife in front of close friends and family at a church in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.