Chyna’s Best-Selling Playboy Issue Boosted by Vince McMahon’s Personal Purchase, Reveals Former WWE Writer

WWE and Playboy had a partnership in the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era. WWE Divas would get featured in the renowned magazine regularly. In November 2000, the former Women's Champion Chyna was their poster girl. She reportedly set the record for the best-selling Playboy magazine in history because Vince McMahon bought many copies.

The former WWE writer, who worked for the company in the Attitude Era, recently revealed in an interview on the Tales of Attitude Era podcast,

"I remember when Chyna was on the cover of Playboy. And that was like the biggest selling one ever. And I remember I had a moment with Vince, or I kind of, naively said, like, Oh wow, that's really something incredible. And he goes, Yeah, how do you think that happened? And I'm like, what? And he is like, yeah, unbelievable. I believe he was intimating, No sh**, we f***** made that happen by buying them all."

Chyna was WWE's biggest female star in the late 90s and early 2000s. Her aura, imposing physique, and impressive strength swiftly made her among the most popular stars of the company. The wrestling fans loved her participation in DX and the romantic angle with Eddie Guerrero that is compared to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio now.

While the Ninth Wonder of the World captured the Women's Championship in the Attitude Era, she became the only female in history to wear the Intercontinental Championship around her waist. She posed for Playboy at the peak of her career. Also, she left WWE when she was still the most notable female star of the roster in 2001.

The late WWE star never made a comeback after the departure. Seeing a star of Chyna's magnitude leave Vince McMahon's company at its peak was a rare instance. Newer female stars such as Trish Stratus, Lita, and Victoria filled the void that Chyna left in WWE.

Vince McMahon made Chyna a megastar in the late 90s, but he is not associated with WWE anymore. He owned the company for forty years, turning it into the biggest professional wrestling company in the globe. However, the lawsuit from former WWE employee Janet Grant forced him to leave the chairman's position.

Now, WWE is operated by TKO Group, while Triple H looks after the creative direction. The 78-year-old has been away from the spotlight for years, and until his current lawsuit is settled in court, it's not feasible to see him back in WWE.