CJ Stroud Patrick Mahomes Comparison Slammed by Former Chiefs CB L’Jarious Sneed: ‘He’s Not Like Pat’

The Kansas City Chiefs are accustomed to having to make difficult decisions throughout the offseason. This previous offseason, after winning their second consecutive Super Bowl, they traded cornerback L'Jarius Sneed as a "franchise player" for a fully guaranteed $19.8 million.



Sneed recently discussed his trade and other topics during an appearance on the Pivot Podcast. During the podcast, the host attempted to push the narrative that Texans CJ Shroud is comparable to Kansas City Stars three-time Super Bowl champion QB Patrick Mahomes. The Titans' cornerback responded quickly.

Sneed responded, "He's not like Pat. I respect his game. He has some games. But I'm not concerned about any of that right now." Former Kansas City CB did not waste time informing the host that no one compares to Pat and that he is now the greatest.

Although Sneed did not criticize the Texan's 2023 rookie for being a fantastic player with a potential future, he is still a rookie when compared to Pat.

After using the franchise tag on Sneed, the Chiefs traded the physical cornerback to Tennessee this summer to save money while focusing on other parts of the team in exchange for a 2025 third-round selection and a swap of 2024 seventh-round picks.

Sneed helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls and was a key component of their defense in 2023. Fortunately for the Titans, the Chiefs did not want to commit to Sneed long-term, so they were ready to deal him away for practically nothing.

Sneed also discussed the trade on the Pivot podcast, expressing how his sentiments were badly wounded when the franchise that selected him sent him away. Sneed expressed his disappointment and fondness for Kansas City. He claimed he had won Super Bowls and was upset when the club moved him.

Sneed stated that quitting KCC was not his choice. "Yes, I did not communicate with them. I was upset, guy, he explained. I was heartbroken because Kansas City was like my first love. They showed me the way, taught me how to be a champion, and awarded me two rings. You know how bitter I was. I was irritated because I wanted to stay in that setting with the people I was accustomed to. But that's God's design."

While Sneed admitted to being furious about the move, he was evidently content in Nashville since he signed a large contract upon joining his new team. Sneed instantly provides significant secondary aid for the Titans, and supporters were delighted to welcome him to the squad.

In 2020, the Chiefs picked Sneed in the fourth round. Since then, he's developed into one of the NFL's most powerful corners, capable of matching up with any wide receiver. It wasn't that K.C. didn't believe in the Pro Bowl snub; rather, he prioritized spending elsewhere.