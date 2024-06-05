CJ Stroud Says Matthew Stafford Would Have Won More Super Bowl Than Aaron Rodgers if He Played for Packers

CJ Stroud’s recent comments about Jets Aaron Rodgers are going viral. Stroud believes that Rams’ Matthew Stafford is too much underrated. He added that Stafford would have won more Super Bowls if he played for the Packers.

The young QB’s words targeted Rodgers very often. It seems that Stroud was trying to spark a rivalry between the two franchises. Last week, he appeared on the Millon Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The Texans QB shared his opinion on the most underrated passers in the league.

CJ Stroud praises Matthew Stafford

Stroud believes Stafford is at the same level as Tom Brady and other greats. The young lad called himself a student of the game. He added that Stafford can beat anybody with the same play every time.

Stroud revealed that he learned no-look passes and other skills from Stafforf. He called himself one of the biggest fans of the former Lions quarterback. Matthew was drafted by the Lions in 2009. But he couldn’t bring the glory to Detroit City.

The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year took a brutal jab at Rodgers. He claimed Matthew would have won 3-4 SBs if he had had opportunities similar to Rodgers. “I’d say he would have like three or four,” Stroud said, referring to Stafford’s championship rings.

CJ Stroud’s opinion on Aaron Rodgers

Stroud was asked to pick between Eli Manning and Aaron Rodger’s careers. He instantly responded that he likes rings, and Eli has got two. In an earlier interview, Stroud had said that Rodgers probably hasn’t won much because he’s a poor teammate.

Advertisement

The Texan QB was asked to rank his top 5 quarterbacks. Surprisingly, the list didn’t have either Rodgers or Stafford. This is what his ranked list looked like: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, himself, Prescott, and Jalen Hurts.