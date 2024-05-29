‘Clearly On Some Sh*t’: Jorge Masvidal Claims Conor McGregor is on Some Kind of Drugs Ahead of UFC 302

Conor McGregor is all set to make his most anticipated return to the UFC octagon after almost three years of break this summer at UFC 303 pay-per-view. The former two-divisional champion will lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

Fans are highly anticipating the return of Mystic Mac in the UFC octagon; at the same time, fans are also concerned about the health conditions of the former champion. After Conor McGregor gained popularity, he started investing in the business and earned millions; a lot of fans now believe McGregor's hunger for fighting is over and these days he is seen a lot partying. Even a couple of days back, Conor McGregor's video went viral where he was seen partying ahead of his UFC 303.

Recently, former UFC welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal appeared on the podcast of UFC bantamweight champion Suga Sean O'Malley and talked about Conor McGregor claiming that McGregor is definitely on something.

Jorge Masvidal said, "He is clearly on some sh*t and had to wait till USADA left to come back; half of them tweet that he's out of his mind. Cocaine's a hell of a drug; he be writing some sh*t that makes no damn sense."

Conor McGregor Predicts Fight Between Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will face Dustin Poirier at the main event of the UFC 302 pay-per-view. Conor McGregor hosted a livestream with Duelbits a couple of days ago, during which he interacted with and answered all of the fans' significant questions.

While discussing the lightweight war between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor predicted a cold finish to the match.

McGregor said, "I think Dustin does him, knocks him out. I think the things that Makhachev does wrong, the things he's not good at, he fumbles over his feet usually early and falls into shots. Islam's been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before, and that's one of Dustin's best shots. If Dustin's ever going to do it, it'll be this time."

He added, "Who do I wish for, who would I like to see win? You know, either or. I have a history with both, and let's see how it goes."

Fans are eagerly waiting for this weekend to finally see how the fight between Islam and Dustin Poirier goes. It will be interesting to see whether Mystic Mac will be accurate once again or Makhachev will continue his dominating reign.

