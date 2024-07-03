Cleveland Browns Mourn Loss of Beloved Bullmastiff Mascot as SJ Passes Away at 5

Team Cleveland Browns recently mourned the loss of their live bullmastiff mascot, Swagger Jr. Taking to their social media account; the franchise shared a heartfelt message expressing how SJ had been loyal to them but had now left.

SJ was first introduced to the audience through a special video back in 2019. However, he passed away today at the age of five.

Cleveland Browns announced the passing of their beloved mascot

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns took to Instagram to share the sad news of the passing of Swagger Jr. They wrote: "We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mascot, SJ. We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old.”

SJ was born in 2018, and he carried on his father's legacy, Swagger, by carrying his father’s mascot duties. Swagger was the Cleveland Browns' first furry mascot. Beloved by fans, he served as a mascot from 2014 to 2019 before sadly passing away from cancer in 2020.

Nonetheless, the details regarding SJ’s death are not revealed yet. Additionally, the team has also not announced whether they will enlist any other mascot to keep up their tradition.

Meanwhile, SJ was a lucky charm for the team. When he was initially appointed as the mascot, the franchise won by a margin of 19-16 against the Buffalo Bills during the 2019 season.

Advertisement

Also Read: NFL might skip supplemental draft this year: Report

Cleveland Browns looking for more success in 2024

The Cleveland Browns were able to have a decent 2023 season. They made it to the playoffs and even won 11 games. However, they couldn’t keep up their pace during their matchup against the Houston Texans during the wildcard round.

Nevertheless, the franchise has achieved double-digit wins in a season for the third time since 1994. Additionally, they currently boast one of the best rosters, featuring standout players like Deshaun Watson, who has returned to the squad post-recovery from the injury.

Another key player to watch is Amari Cooper. Cooper caught 72 passes last season, and for the Browns to make it to the playoffs again, they need him to perform at his best once more.

Also Read: WATCH: David Njoku and Browns Hilariously Celebrate Getting Old Grandma Out In Charity Softball Game