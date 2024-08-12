Cleveland Cavaliers Could Sign French Olympic Hero Guerschon Yabusele: Report

Guerschon Yabusele, a forward from France, was the player who attracted the most attention during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, even though Team USA won its fifth consecutive gold medal. Yabusele was the driving force behind a French team that came close to defeating Team USA, even though San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was the star of the show. Additionally, ClutchPoints reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers may target him.

Yabusele averaged 14 points on 51.9% shooting, 3.3 rebounds, and 28.6% of his three-pointers in 23.3 minutes per game in his six appearances for France. The two-way play has put Yabusele back on the NBA's radar even though he hasn't played in the league in five years. Yabusele has stated that he is prepared to make a return to the NBA, and maybe he has accomplished enough to be given another opportunity to play in the NBA.

Kenny Atkinson, the incoming head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was the assistant coach of France's basketball team and helped them plan their offensive strategy to a silver medal. The Cavaliers usually carry 14 players, so before Cleveland's training camp begins, they will confer with Atkinson about adding a player he knows well.

Though Cleveland might try to find a veteran who doesn't anticipate playing time, why not give 28-year-old forward Yabusele a chance to contribute as a reserve? The potential relationship between Yabusele, the Cavaliers, and Atkinson could be worth investigating, particularly given that Yabusele fills a glaring hole on Cleveland's roster.

Advertisement

Yabusele was less of a fixture and more of a joke during his brief NBA career in Boston. Yabusele flamed out in Boston and quietly moved back overseas after averaging just 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 74 games with the Celtics between 2017 and 2019. However, Yabusele proved he is more than just a footnote in Celtics history after dropping some pounds, becoming more consistent, and adding more dimension to his game.

The Cavaliers currently have only 12 roster spots filled (13 if Isaac Okoro returns), so they must make decisions this summer beyond their current group. By the start of the season, teams are required to have a roster that includes at least 14 players. Cleveland's cautious summer approach paid off, as they were able to re-sign key players and bring in a top-tier head coach. However, the team needs to improve because it is far from being a serious contender.

Behind Max Strus, Cleveland's roster still lacks a solid big wing and a trustworthy backup center. In recent years, the Cavaliers have not placed the same value on wing size and depth as other teams have. The Cavaliers can still add a floor-spacing wing via free agency, trade, or by recruiting a player from abroad, even though their options for centers have decreased.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Klay Thompson Trash-Talked LeBron James and Instantly Regretted It During 2016 NBA Finals