Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Celtics on May 11?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals today, May 11. The Cavs made a stunning comeback in game 2 and blew away the Celtics by 24 points. If they must move forward to the Conference finals, a fit and firing Donovan Mitchell will be needed, and the Cavs fans will be getting just that as the former Utah Jazz man isn’t on the injury list.

Donovan did it all in game 2 as he scored 29 points, collected 7 rebounds, and provided 8 assists as the Cavs took revenge of the 25-point loss in game 1 of the series.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Donovan Mithcell is all set to suit up for the Cavaliers in game 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Boston Celtics. Mitchell scored 29 points out of Cavs’s 118 points in game 3 and the Cavs made a soaring comeback in the series by beating the fancy Celtics by 24 points.

The Cavs fans will be hoping for similar or better stats from their superstar at home turf as the next two games can switch the series in the Cavs's favor.

Can Donovan Mitchell Help the Cavs Take a Lead in the Series?

Donovan Mitchell finally got the support from his teammates that he was praying for as Mobley, LeVert scored 20+ to inflict a heavy loss on the Celtics. Mobley and LeVert will need to support Mitchell in a similar way in the remainder of the series to beat Celtics. Donovan Mitchell scored 25+ points in both games and he will be hoping to continue the run at home turf to see the Cavs take a lead in the series.

