Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Celtics on May 13?

The Eastern Conference Semifinals game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics is set to take place tonight, on May 13. In the previous game, the Celtics didn't give the Cavs any room to breathe, resulting in an easy victory for them.

However, the Cavs are facing a significant challenge before tonight's game 4. Their star player, Donovan Mitchell, is currently listed on the injury roster.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Due to a left calf strain, Mitchell's status is listed as questionable. This is the same leg that sustained a bone bruise earlier in the season, causing him to miss several weeks following the All-Star break.

With a 2-1 deficit against the team with the best regular season record, the Cleveland Cavaliers already have a mountain to climb. If Mitchell is unable to go, that task will seem almost impossible. In this series, he has been the most effective player. In the three semifinal games, Mitchell has averaged 31.7 points, 5.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and one steal.

In Game 3, Mitchell was outstanding once more, but he wasn't getting to the rim as frequently as his team needed. Out of his 22 shot attempts, he only attempted four in the restricted area and three free throws. Although he didn't mention that his leg or calf was hurting him after the game, his ability to reach the rim has been a good sign of his health.

Can the Cavs Level the Series?

It’s looking very unlikely for the Cavs as their injury troubles mean they can’t compete at their very best against the Celtics. Allen hasn’t featured in the series and most of the heavy lifting is done by Mitchell. Unfortunately, he is on the injury report as well for game 4. Mobley had a great game 2 but a mediocre game 3 and that sums up the Cavs.

