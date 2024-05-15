Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Celtics on May 15?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face the Boston Celtics in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight, May 15th. With the Cavs trailing 3-1 in the series, they are facing elimination.

Adding to their challenges, star player Donovan Mitchell is listed as injured. Mitchell has been a key player for the Cavaliers, and his absence has affected the team's performance on the court. Cavaliers fans are anxiously waiting to see if he will be able to play in game 5.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Mitchell's status for game 5 is listed as questionable. Mitchell missed Game 4 on Monday due to a left calf strain he sustained late in the teams' Eastern Conference semifinal on Saturday. The 27-year-old was not available for the Cavaliers' 109-102 loss to the Celtics, who now lead the series 3-1.



Cleveland head coach JB Bickerstaff said the team is taking Mitchell's fitness "day by day" following the loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With eight top-scoring performances for the Ohioans this postseason, including a career-high 50 points in Game 6 of Cleveland's first-round series against the Orlando Magic, Mitchell has been in excellent form for the Cavaliers. He has averaged 28.6 points in his ten NBA Playoff appearances in 2024.

Can the Celtics End the Series in 5 Games?

The probability of the series ending in 5 games is very high as Boston is looking unstoppable and they are helped by the injury-ridden roster of the Cavaliers. The Celtics can get extra rest if they can end the series in 5 games and that gives them extra incentive to give their very best in game 5.

