Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic on May 03? Deets Inside

The match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic stands at 2-3. This Friday, they cross paths again at Kia Center for their first-round playoff series, with off slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight?

Donovan Mitchell is all geared up to display his prowess against the Magic. He boasts an average of 26.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds from sixteen matches going head-to-head with the Magic.

In the most recent game five of the 2024 First Round, Mitchell chalked up an impressive 28 points, complemented by six rebounds.

The Cavaliers' strong showing in the series remains evident with their victories in games one and two, scoring 97-83 and 96-86 respectively. However, the tables turned in games three and four when the Magic showcased a dominating performance on their home turf.

The Cavaliers managed to claw back in game five, clinching a narrow win. In terms of betting odds, three of the five games have seen the 'under' position cashing in, with the 'over' cashing in the most recent face-off.

Nevertheless, the Cavaliers' post-All-Star performance has seen a downturn due to a myriad of injuries and setbacks that hampered their progress. Initially showcasing promise in the first games, they failed to stand their ground in the third and fourth games against their rivals in Orlando.

In terms of statistics, the Cavaliers performed decently during the regular season. They averaged 112.6 points per game and shot 47.9 percent, of which 36.7 percent were from three-point shots. Further, they successfully made 76.5 percent of their free-throw attempts.

They also averaged 43.3 rebounds, 28.0 assists, and 13.6 turnovers on a per-game basis

When And Where To Watch

When: Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN, BSOH, and BSFL

Cleveland Cavaliers Players Stats Against The Magic

Donovan Mitchell Stats

Jarrett Allen Stats

Jarrett Allen averages 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 18 games against the Magic.

Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Out

Ty Jerome (Ankle)

Dean Wade (Knee)

Craig Porter Jr. (Ankle)

Questionable

Jarrett Allen (Rib)

Magic

Questionable

Gary Harris (Hamstring)

