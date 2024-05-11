Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Jarrett Allen Play Against Celtics on May 11?

The Cleveland Cavaliers won game 2 with a 24-point margin against the best team in the league this season and this will give them a huge boost before game 3 but all is not rosy on the injury front for the Cavs. Jarrett Allen, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, could miss his sixth straight game on Saturday against Boston due to a rib injury.

Once again, he has a questionable tag on the injury report. Allen was hurt in the middle of the first-round series against Orlando, and Cleveland has listed him as questionable for every game going forward. If Allen stays out of the game, Isaac Okoro, who has scored double digits in back-to-back games, would get another start.

Will Jarrett Allen Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Shams Charania of Athletic predicts that Jarrett Allen will probably miss tonight's game. The most recent reports state that Allen's rib injury is not getting better. Whatever Allen does on the court, he will not feel comfortable because of the nature of the injury. Charania said, "You feel it all the time. I keep hearing words that sound really uncomfortable."

Bickerstaff explained: "He strives to do more and more each day and tests his mobility. We will see indications there regarding when he will be able to play. If he can't defend himself, which is where he's been up until now, we won't put him out there."

Allen Was a Force to Reckon in the Regular Season

In the first-round matchup with the Magic, Allen averaged 17 points (67.6% from the field), 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1 block per game. Throughout the regular season, he participated in 77 games and averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

