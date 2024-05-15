Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Jarrett Allen Play Against Celtics on May 15?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one game away from their season getting over. The Cavs lost both home games, and the momentum is firmly with the Celtics going into game 5 on their home turf. To add more woes to that result, Jarrett Allen, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, could miss the game tonight against Boston due to a rib contusion. The big man is once again on the injury report.

Allen was a key piece in the success of the Cavs in the regular season. He averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game during the regular season. If the Cavs can have their big man ready for the contest, they can spring a surprise or it’s curtains for them.

Will Jarrett Allen Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for game 5 against the Celtics at TD Garden. Since the Cavaliers' victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of their first-round series, Allen has been sidelined due to a contusion to his right rib that occurred at the end of April.

Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old was playing in excellent form. In his two games against the Magic, he pulled down 20 rebounds, a performance that made Cleveland head coach JB Bickerstaff call the former Texas Longhorns player "phenomenal." In his four postseason games, he has averaged 17 points and 13.8 rebounds.

The Cavs are Struggling Without Allen

Allen’s availability was key to everything good happening with the Cavs and ever since his injury, they haven’t looked the same as the quality of the backup players isn’t even close to what Allen can do on both ends of the court. Okoro has been decent but he can't put up the numbers like Allen did offensively and defensively.

