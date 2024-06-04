Cleveland Cavaliers Looking To Sign Timberwolves Assistant Micah Nori for Head Coaching Vacancy

On Monday, the Associated Press published a report regarding the latest name on the list for the running of the Cavaliers coach. According to the report, the Cavaliers will interview Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for their head coaching opening in the coming days. Nori is the fifth known candidate in Cleveland's search.

A veteran NBA assistant, Nori filled in on the bench during the playoffs when Minnesota coach Chris Finch was limited in his movement due to a knee injury. According to the source, Nori joins a growing pool of candidates in Cleveland, as the team is not making any comments while it searches for J.B. Bickerstaff's replacement.

Bickerstaff was fired even after reaching the playoffs

A week after the Cavs' postseason ended in a loss to Boston in the second round of the playoffs, Bickerstaff was fired. Although the Cavs appreciated the work Bickerstaff did, they believe a fresh perspective is needed to advance the team.

Under Bickerstaff, Cleveland got better every year, and despite a lot of injuries, the Cavs were always one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. In the opening round, they defeated Orlando in a seven-game series.

Nori’s journey with Timberwolves

Nori began working for Minnesota in 2021. He has also worked with Detroit, Denver, Sacramento, and Toronto. He has been the Timberwolves' version of a bench coach, acting as Finch's main counselor and assisting in staff management. Nori used to work in Denver for Finch.

Ohio is home to 50-year-old Nori. His friendly demeanor has won him over to teammates and players alike, and in TV sideline interviews, it was not out of the ordinary for Nori to lighten the mood with a humorous analogy. The Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, the Miami assistant Chris Quinn, the New Orleans assistant James Borrego, and the New York assistant Johnnie Bryant all gave the Cavs permission to speak with them last week as they began their search.

