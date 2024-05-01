Clippers Injury Report: Will Kawhi Leonard Play Against Mavericks in Game 5 on 1st May?

The LA Clippers won their last game against the Dallas Mavericks without the services of Kawhi Leonard and that shows the depth of the roster but everybody knows how badly the Clippers need Kawhi to win the championship. Leonard has played two games in the series but he has been limited in terms of time on court because of injury.

Will Kawhi Leonard Play Against the Mavericks Tonight?

Kawhi Leonard is listed as out from game 5 a day in advance as he is suffering from inflammation and swelling. The former NBA champion is getting continuous treatment to get back to 100% as soon as possible but he might not take any further part in the series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard had a good regular season for the Clippers. The former Toronto Raptors star averaged 23.7 points, collected 6.1 rebounds, and dished out 3.6 assists per game.

ALSO READ: ‘He Stared at Him Too’: Jalen Green Recreates Iconic James Harden Like Ankle Breaker; Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What Did Ty Lue Say?

Leonard will not play in Game 5 and will not take part in practice, according to Clippers head coach Ty Lue. In this series, the Clippers have gone 2-0 when Leonard is not available and 0-2 when he is. In his two games, Leonard was incredibly limited, which left the Clippers' offense disjointed. Without Leonard, the Lakers were much more unified as Paul George and James Harden filled in at the offensive end.

Advertisement

Can Leonard Get Fit for the Next Round if the Clippers Qualify for the Next Round?

It’s hard to say anything right now on Kawhi’s return. The Clippers might have to play 3 more games and that will test their squad as everything suggests that Kawhi might not make it again for this series. However, the good news for the Clippers is that their morale is high after winning the last game, and play as a more potent unit in the absence of injured Kawhi.

ALSO READ: Is Russell Westbrook Facing Suspension From Game 4 Against Mavericks After Getting Ejected? Exploring Viral Claim