Clippers Insider Addresses Concerns About Kawhi Leonard’s Health Ahead of NBA Season

Kawhi Leonard competed in the 2023-2024 NBA season with the LA Clippers, playing 68 games. He posted averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game and earned a spot in the All-Star Game. Despite dealing with some injuries, he remained a vital player for his team throughout the season.

The 2024 NBA offseason has been tough for Los Angeles Clippers fans, and their concerns deepened when a person claiming to represent Kawhi Leonard in China released a troubling statement. This message hinted that Leonard might be facing another serious health issue.

“There might be bad news, so here’s a heads-up. We’ll have to wait and see what happens during the Clippers’ media day.”

As fans became anxious, team insider Law Murray reassured them, reporting that Leonard was in good health.

“A source close to Kawhi says he’s fine... Check back next week.”

Murray’s report aligned with comments made by Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, who mentioned last month that Leonard was feeling well and would be ready for training camp.

With the Clippers set to hold camp in Hawaii, all eyes will be on Leonard. If he participates, it will put to rest any lingering health concerns ahead of next season.

The Clippers will need Leonard to remain healthy during the 2024-25 season more than ever before in his time with the team. With Paul George leaving in free agency, the team is counting on the six-time All-Star to stay in form, just as he did for most of last season.

Advertisement

Leonard only missed six of the first 74 games in the 2023-24 season, and it seemed like he was finally on track to complete a full season without major setbacks. His on-court performance was impressive, averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, which led to him receiving a three-year, $153 million extension in January.

Everything was going smoothly for Leonard until a knee injury sidelined him. He missed the last eight regular-season games. The 33-year-old returned for Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, but it was clear he wasn’t fully recovered. He played one more game before sitting out the rest of the series, which the Clippers lost in six games.

Leonard’s late-season injury raised doubts about his participation in Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he did join. Unfortunately, a few days after joining the camp, USA Basketball announced that Leonard would withdraw. They felt it was in his best interest to focus on preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season instead of playing after his injury.

Advertisement

Although the Clippers were disappointed by the decision, it was ultimately the best outcome for them. Given Leonard's history of injuries, the last thing fans wanted, him to play competitive basketball during the offseason. Kawhi’s body has broken down even with time off, and things could have worsened if he had participated in the Olympics.

ALSO READ: Fans Roast Kyrie Irving After OnlyFans Joke Stirs Up His Wife Marlene Wilkerson on Stream: ‘He Heard OFs Mf Made More Money’