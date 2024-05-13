‘Clippers Kept Beating Our A**’: Snoop Dogg Explains How LeBron James’ Outstanding Performance Helped Lakers

Hip-hop titan Snoop Dogg, a steadfast Los Angeles Lakers supporter originating from Long Beach, California, has backed the Purple and Gold for as long as we can recall.

Recently, on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the host asked Snoop if LeBron James had done well representing the Lakers during his term in Hollywood. Snoop enthusiastically agreed.

"In the beginning, it was tough because the Clippers kept beating our a**, and Kawhi and them had commercials, and they own the city. We had to listen to that sh** every year, but the Clippers still don't have a ring, so nig*** still in the same spot y'all was in the last time we talked," said Snoop.

Then, after LeBron navigated the Lakers to their 17th trophy, the fans desired even more. Despite the subsequent shortfalls of the Purple and Gold, Snoop contends that LeBron has nonetheless delivered various other titles to the Lakers.

Snoop, while applauding LeBron's contributions in L.A., expresses that the Lakers' secret to securing another victory rests in their ability to evolve. The hip-hop legend concurs with Stephen A. that the league has experienced a youth surge, and if the Lakers wish to remain competitive, they need to innovate.

Snoop Dogg Agrees with Shaq as Lakers Plan Changes for LeBron

After an early exit from the first round of NBA Playoffs against the Nuggets, the Lakers swiftly relieved Darvin Ham from his head coaching duties. It meant another year, on top of 2021, 2022, and 2023, had passed without them securing another championship or reaching the Finals.

However, Snoop Dogg expressed full support for Ham. He even suggested the firing of Jeanieuss, the president of the Lakers organization“We demand championships,” Snoop Dogg addressed Stephen A. Smith. “We don’t accept first-round knockouts nor scraping into the playoffs. We fund her (Buss) to make the correct moves. No ring means no job.”

When questioned about Ham’s departure, the rap icon asserted, “It wasn’t his fault.” These statements come in the wake of Shaquille O’Neal’s call for the Lakers to reclaim their winning spirit.

"As a franchise rich in history and tradition," said O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion, adding, "We've always been associated with victory. We’re all about triumph. Therefore, changes are inevitable."

