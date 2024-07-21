‘Clock Starts Now’: Mike Tyson Starts Countdown to Jake Paul Fight

What’s next for Jake Paul after his big win? Mike Tyson has the answer. Following Paul’s dominant victory over Mike Perry, Tyson took to X (formerly Twitter). His tweet was more than just words, it was a countdown. “Countdown Begins,” he wrote, listing the days, hours, and even seconds until their fight.

Why is this fight so special? Paul just gave an impressive knockout against Mike Perry. Tyson, though, is a boxing legend. At 58, he’s ready to step back into the ring. Will Paul stand a chance? The excitement is building, and fans can’t wait. November 15 is the date to watch. The clock is ticking.

Iron Mike sets the timer

"Countdown Begins - 118 days, 16 weeks and 6 days, 17 weekends, 2,832 hours, 169,920 minutes, 10,195,200 seconds. Clock Starts Now," Mike Tyson tweeted, igniting the excitement for his upcoming bout with Jake Paul. This meticulously detailed countdown not only marks the days until the November clash but also stirs the sports world into a frenzy.

It’s clear Tyson is not just coming to participate, he's coming to compete. Meanwhile, Jake Paul's recent victory over Mike Perry at Amalie Arena in Tampa has fueled further interest in his boxing credentials.

Paul showcased his prowess by dominating Perry, a seasoned MMA and BKFC fighter, from the start. Early in the fight, Paul sent Perry to the mat with a powerful knockdown, setting a tone of supremacy that lasted throughout the match.

As the final bell rang, with Perry defeated by a sixth-round TKO, Paul wasted no time shifting focus. In his post-fight interview, he confidently called out UFC champion Alex Pereira, declaring, "Alex Pereira, you say you want to box. I’m the king of this. Come over. We can make it happen."

Perry cut from BKFC after loss to Paul

The aftermath of Mike Perry's loss to Jake Paul took a dramatic turn when BKFC boss Conor McGregor took to Twitter with a bombshell announcement . McGregor, known for his straightforward and often brash communication style, didn't hold back.

He tweeted, "Hey Mike you're released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc."

This unexpected move has sparked a flurry of reactions across the combat sports community. McGregor’s decision underscores the high stakes and intense pressures in BKFC, especially following a high-profile defeat. Perry's future in combat sports now hangs in a delicate balance, leaving fans and pundits speculating about his next move.

With Conor McGregor's dramatic response to Perry's loss, the drama isn't confined to the ring. So, what do you think? Can Jake Paul take on a legend like Mike Tyson and come out on top? Will Alex Pereira step up to the challenge?