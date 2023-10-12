‘Close to Joe Montana’: Michael Irvin explains why Brock Purdy deserves NFL MVP Award over Patrick Mahomes

Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes are both outstanding performers in the NFL 2023 season. However, when asked who would be the deserving player for the MVP from NFL legend Michael Irvin, he chose Brock Purdy. According to Michael Irvin, Brock Purdy is better deserving of MVP than Patrick Mahomes. Let's read why Michael Irvin chose Brock over Patrick.

Why is Brock Purdy Michael Irvin's first choice for MVP for NFL 2023?

When it comes to who should get the MVP, between Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin chose the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL legend shared his choice of MVP during the recently released episode of a YouTube show called 'What The Football'. "Who do you think is the MVP so far, could it be Brock Purdy?" the interviewer asked Irvin.

Replying to her, Michael Irvin said, "To me, I'm saying Brock Purdy." Going further he also compared Brock Purdy's performance with Joe Montana. The hall of famer said "We're talking about consistency at its highest level. This dude is running this offense in a major I've never seen anyone run. This is close to Joe Montana when he ran this offense."

The former NFL player also stated, "This West Coast offense always has had answers for every problem a defense presents, but the quarterbacks that run these offenses don't find those answers. Brock Purdy has found those answers every time." Michael Irvin went ahead and said that there's no better quarterback for the 49ers offense, not even Patrick Mahomes.

Comparing Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes, Michael Irvin said "People want to take credit away because Kyle Shanahan is his [offensive coordinator], but they don't take credit away from Patrick Mahomes and he's got Andy Reid. " The former NFL player also indicated that Partick and Andy are a great combination but Brock and Kyle are somewhere better. "It is absolutely masterful to watch and I believe right now he's the MVP," Irvin said for Brock Purdy.

Concluding his opinion, the NFL hall of famer stated "And let me tell you this, I'd take him in San Francisco, him in that offense, over anyone. I would take him in San Francisco in that offense over Patrick Mahomes in that offense". The debate between Purdy and Patrick will go on for a long time but that doesn't change the fact that both are outstanding players.