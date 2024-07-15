‘Closest to a Championship’: Jimmy Butler Cooked by Fans as He Celebrates Spain’s Euro 2024 Win Over England

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler made headlines following his enthusiastic celebration of the Spanish national team's victory in the UEFA Euro 2024 final. Jimmy’s fervent support for Spain was evident as he was captured having a great time around the stands.

Butler, known for his fervent personality both on and off the court, joined the crowd at Olympiastadion Berlin and, in an Instagram story, was seen belting out Queen’s We Are The Champions after the thrilling victory. However, his exuberant display drew a flurry of reactions from NBA fans, many of whom chose to poke fun at the situation.

Fans cooked Jimmy Butler for celebrating Spain’s win over England

Despite the jubilant celebrations, several NBA fans didn't miss the opportunity to tease Butler, with some suggesting that this might be the closest he'll ever get to celebrating a championship.

Mocking the Miami Heat’s early exit from the previous year’s championship race, a fan wrote, “Closest to a championship he’s even gonna get.”

Various comments surfaced that widely highlighted Butler's NBA career without a championship win, contrasting it with his international success, having won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Another fan mocked Jimmy for engaging in activities rather than winning rings for his team. He wrote, “Doing everything but winning a championship.”

The jests from fans alluded to the fact that while Butler has experienced success on the international stage, particularly with Team USA, he is yet to clinch an NBA championship, despite leading the Miami Heat to two Eastern Conference titles.

But the X/Twitter users hardly showed any mercy in taking jabs at the Heat star, as another user wrote, “Closest he will ever feel to a champion.”

A fan speculated all the reactions as a setting up for Jimmy as he wrote, “Yall setting him up.”

Jimmy Butler rooted for Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during his second Wimbledon win

Heat small forward Jimmy Butler, a well-known enthusiast of the tennis world, was in full force cheering on Carlos Alcaraz during his triumphant second win at Wimbledon. Together with Formula 1 star Lando Norris, Butler hosted an impromptu watch party to witness Alcaraz's spectacular victory.

Butler rooted for his long-time friend Alcaraz as he remained hooked to the game watching it on an iPhone screen. Jimmy’s excitement was evident as he put out an Instagram story while tuning into the game with Norris.

Additionally, during the electrifying match, Butler's jubilant fist-pumping and Norris' celebratory victory sign reflected the immense pride and excitement felt by the duo as they rooted for Alcaraz. Butler could also have a great career in tennis if he sets his mind to it.

His love for the game is evident given JB’s consistent presence at various tennis tournaments, such as the Miami Open, the US Open, and Buenos Aires and his profound admiration for Alcaraz's game.

