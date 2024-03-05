'Clown League': Fans Hilariously Troll Ligue 1 As It Prepares To Rebrand As 'Ligue 1 McDonald's' for the Upcoming Season

Reports suggest that McDonald’s, the global fast-food giant, is reportedly negotiating to become the new title sponsor for France’s top-tier soccer competition, Ligue 1.

It’s perceived that McDonald’s will ink a three-year deal, as per the French sports media, to acquire the sponsorship rights for each season from 2024-25, costing them a colossal amount of approximately €20 million ($21.7 million).

The news sparked several humorous reactions among fans, who took to trolling Ligue 1 for its potential rebranding with McDonald’s.

Some reactions were,

This potential sponsorship would mark a €5 million increase per campaign compared to the current contract worth €15 million per season, held by the 20-team league with the food delivery service Uber Eats.

ALSO READ: When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire? GF Georgina Rodriguez Drops Shocking Revelation At Paris Fashion Week

Uber Eats Sponsorship and Commercial Impact on Ligue 1

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Uber Eats has taken over from the furniture store chain Conforama as the title sponsor of Ligue 1. It almost doubled the previous yearly value of the contract held by Conforama.

Advertisement

Uber Eats first entered into a partnership with the league for two seasons before extending the agreement in November 2021 to include the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. However, with the upcoming renewal, reports suggest the company is seeking to reduce the deal's conditions.

This move is potentially influenced by the loss of star players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar and the anticipated departure of French national team idol Kylian Mbappe, which might affect the commercial prospects of any future partnership.

Beyond the league, the fast-food chain is also a significant commercial partner of FIFA, the governing body for world soccer.

In addition, Uber Eats plans to maintain its partnership with the FFF, the governing body of French soccer, until 2025.

As part of the agreement, Uber Eats will cover the 2024 men's and 2025 women's European Championships national team tournaments.

With a bit more than two months left in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season, Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions, are yet again favorites to win this year's title.

Meanwhile, the LFP league is presently managing the sale of international broadcast rights for Ligue 1's subsequent activities.

ALSO READ: Phil Foden Celebration: Manchester City Star Reveals Meaning Behind New Celebration And Nickname