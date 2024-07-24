CM Punk Convincing Wife AJ Lee for a WWE Return, Reveals NXT Superstar; Details Inside

CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee is a hot topic in the wrestling community these days. For the very first time in WWE nearly after a decade, AJ Lee’s name was taken by Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Psychopath had targeted not just AJ Lee, CM Punk’s wife, but also taken Punk’s dog, Larry’s name.

AJ Lee’s return to WWE was highly expected at Money In The Bank 2024 pay-per-view, but that didn’t happen. And now, NXT Women’s champion Roxanne Perez has claimed that Punk is trying to convince AJ Lee for a WWE return.

Is CM Punk really trying to get AJ Lee to WWE?

According to Roxanne Perez, CM Punk is indeed trying to coax AJ Lee to come to WWE. “Definitely, yeah, I try (to talk to CM Punk about convincing A.J. Lee to return) but he tells me that he’s doing the same thing. He’s trying to get her to come back, he’s pulling her in but, I hope one day she decides to come back and have a match with me,” Perez said, while speaking in a conversation with Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Perez is a great admirer of AJ Lee and she hopes to clash with Punk someday. So, it’s not just Punk who wants to bring AJ Lee into the WWE for his own storyline, but NXT Champion Roxanne Perez is also looking forward to her return.

Advertisement

More: CM Punk Reacts To WWE and UFC Merger Under TKO Group: ‘Brings Pro Wrestling Back to Its Roots’

How will AJ Lee's return impact CM Punk’s storyline?

AJ’s WWE return will give more color to Punk’s storyline in WWE. AJ Lee and CM Punk have featured in WWE storylines previously, and her return is indeed going to be exciting. Further, McIntyre will be at the receiving end of AJ Lee, since he was the one who took AJ’s name for the first time.

She might also make an appearance at SummerSlam, as the grand summer event is known for some big surprises. While we might have our eyes set for Roman Reigns’ return, what if CM Punk’s wife returns to play the spoiler game against McIntyre, and helps her husband beat the Scottish Psychopath once and for all.

SummerSlam 2024 will also be a kind of second return of CM Punk to WWE, after the Straight Edge Superstar has been out of in-ring action for nearly six months. Royal Rumble 2024 was the last event, when Punk had performed. After that, he struggled with his torn-triceps injury for the rest of six months. It will be interesting too Punk’s exciting return to the ring at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Also Read: Released WWE Star Discusses ‘Not-so-good’ Relationship With CM Punk; Reacts To Old Tweet on Straight Edge Superstar