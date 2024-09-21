'CM Punk and I never..': Booker T Opens Up On Beef With Straight Edge Superstar

CM Punk is one of the biggest wrestling superstars of this era, and also the most controversial. The Straight Edge Superstar has rubbed shoulders with big people like Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, The Rock, and Triple H, and still, he is at the top of the table.

His critics well know that he is straightforward but the man speaks substance. Other WWE superstars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns also have beef with Punk, but since they work under the same roof, they avoid talking about him.

Now, WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T has opened up on whether he has issues with CM Punk. The discussions around this started when Punk greeted Booker T at the ringside at the WWE NXT show recently where Punk was there for a special promo.

So, is there any animosity between the two? According to Booker T, the answer is no. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer, said that there is absolutely no beef between the two.

“The thing is, CM Punk and I never really had any beef. We never did. I know people thought that when he was in AEW, but I don’t think CM Punk and I ever really had any beef. Did I say some things about CM Punk, specifically when he was in the UFC? Yeah, I did, but I don’t think I said anything derogatory or mean-spirited towards CM Punk at all,” WrestlingNewsCo quoted Booker T.

Advertisement

There was a rumored beef between the two because Booker T had spoken up on CM Punk’s AEW promo when he marked his return to pro-wrestling in 2021. The HOF then said that Punk’s promo didn’t strike him, because in his 10-minute, promo, Punk chose to talk about WWE for nine minutes.

Speaking on this statement, Booker T said that he didn’t it wasn’t personal and he only gave his opinion. “Even when he was in AEW, just like say for instance when he made his debut. I said the promo didn’t hit me properly. I said he could’ve done a little bit of something, and that’s just constructive criticism. That’s not a knock or anything on CM Punk or anything like that,” he said.

CM Punk has recently shown up at NXT for a special promo. Punk has said that he would be the special guest referee for Ethan Page’s NXT title match against Trick Williams on October 1, 2024, in Chicago.

