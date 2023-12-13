CM Punk and Seth Rollins break 2-year record with first interaction on WWE TV since Survivor series

In the last and most recent edition of Monday Night Raw, The Best in the World, CM Punk, announced that he wanted to be part of Monday Night Raw. and signed a deal to be the exclusive on Raw. after CM Punk signed the deal with Monday Night Raw.

WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins interrupted CM Punk’s celebration and both faced off for the first time. Rollins was not happy with CM Punk's return. He was also pointing the middle finger at Punk when he returned to Allstate Arena at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

The Drip God has been very vocal about his dislike for CM Punk in the past. And even after his return, The Architect has been loud and clear about his disliking for the former WWE champion.

Seth Rollins expressed his feelings about CM Punk on his face during their first interaction. During their interaction, Punk announced he would earn his spot and the opportunity to enter the Royal Rumble in 2024.

Punk even issued a challenge to Seth Rollins that he might come after his championship after he wins the Royal Rumble 2024.

ALSO READ: Did CM Punk purposely try to get fired from AEW for WWE return? Find out

CM Punk and Seth Rollins break records

According to a recent report by Brandon Thruston from Wrestle Nomics, “The in-ring promo with CM Punk and Seth Rollins was by far the most-watched quarter-hour of last night's Raw. 1.88M viewers, 0.62 P18-49 rating on a show that averaged 1.47M, 0.46.

Advertisement

He further claimed the CM Punk and Seth Rollins face-off broke major records: “It had the advantage of being the only quarter-hour with no ad breaks, but it had stronger quarter-to-quarter growth (+25%) than any Raw quarter-hour since at least early 2022, which includes many ad-free quarters in non-ad-free hours/shows.”

Fans and experts have been predicting a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins ever since Punk made his comeback in WWE. Some previous reports suggested CM Punk would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: CM Punk reveals plan to main-event WWE WrestleMania 40; exploring all the possibilities