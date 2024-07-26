CM Punk Approved Drew McIntyre’s Photo With Jack Perry for WWE Storyline: Report

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s rivalry is getting nastier with each passing day. McIntyre, moreover has been very upfront with his animosity against Punk, and he has used his social media account to take several jibes against Punk.

While The Scottish Psychopath has been very vocal about his angst against Punk, the fans thought that he might have crossed a line today when he uploaded a picture of himself with CM Punk’s bete-noire from AEW, Jack Perry .

The wrestling world knows that Punk and Perry are hardcore enemies, and their brawl only led to Punk’s exit from AEW. McIntyre uploaded a picture of Jack Perry with himself with the caption, “It's a real photo; cry us a river." He soon realized that he might have crossed the line, so he deleted the tweet.

However, a new report says that it was CM Punk who himself approved McIntyre’s image with Perry.

CM Punk approved McIntyre’s image with Punk

According to a report by WRKD Wrestling, Punk and McIntyre had discussed doing this beforehand, and so Jack Perry’s photo with McIntyre was all part of the process. “McIntyre and CM Punk are working closely to craft their feud and all references to past AEW or backstage issues have been given the green light by Punk ahead of time,” the report said.

So, there is no question of backstage heat on McIntyre or Punk taking some sort of action against McIntyre. It is all kayfabe, and the two have a fine understanding. This only polishes their rivalry for the upcoming SummerSlam 2024.

At SummerSlam, Punk is making his in-ring return after a gap of six months and will be in a one-on-one battle against CM Punk. And it’s going to be more exciting as Seth Rollins plays the guest referee in the match.

A brief on Jack Perry’s enmity against Punk

Their story dates back to August 2023, when Punk and Perry had a brutal backstage fight, all in front of AEW President Tony Khan. The rivalry had been building up for some time, and on the day of AEW’s All In, it just exploded when Jack Perry tried to rub shoulders with CM Punk.

It was reported that Punk had advised The Jungle Boy to refrain from using real glass during one of his segments. However, Perry still went ahead with it, and while doing so, also took a swipe against Punk while looking at the camera. This infuriated Punk, who then accosted Perry backstage, which led to the two of them fighting.

After the incident, both were suspended for indefinite time from AEW. While Punk quit the company and returned to WWE, two months after the incident, in October 2023 at Survivor Series, Jack Perry stayed out for a long time, until he showed up at AEW a few months back.

