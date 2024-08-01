CM Punk Claims He Would Not Have Returned to WWE Under Vince McMahon

Last year, at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 premium live event, WWE stunned the fans and broke the internet when former WWE and AEW champion CM Punk made his much-awaited return to WWE.

CM Punk joined WWE immediately after leaving AEW. The Best in the World was released from his contract by the AEW president after Punk had an ugly altercation with fellow AEW superstar Jack Perry.

Tony Khan released a public statement saying that after the incident that took place backstage between CM Punk and Jack Perry, Khan was, for the first time, worried about his life. Keeping Punk’s issue backstage, Khan officially freed CM Punk from his AEW contract and wished him luck in his future endeavors.

A month later, CM Punk made his WWE return at WWE. CM Punk’s return to WWE was the biggest return of this decade; WWE fanatics have named the return of CM Punk the “Best-kept secret in the history of professional wrestling.”

Recently, CM Punk had a fun conversation with SI Media Podcast, where, at a point, he revealed that if Vince McMahon had been still in the WWE, he would not have returned to WWE.

CM Punk expressed ten years ago that he was done with professional wrestling as he was damaged and hurt by what he went through. He revealed he was in WWE for ten straight years and used to perform every night. Puk even claimed during his run, he had the most consecutive matches in WWE. He decided to go into business.

He further said, “I was burnt out. It takes a while to come back from burning out. Across the board, everybody, I feel, has done it in some way. Paul Heyman left. Paul Heyman came back. The door being open with Vince (McMahon) leaving expedited things. Being told that it’s a completely different place and having blind faith to go back into that is a risk. I can tell you, it’s a completely different place.”

Further, he was asked if, if Vince McMahon was still in power, he would have still joined WWE, to which Punk bluntly said, “I don’t think so. No. Someday I’ll write a book, and I’ll tell everybody.”

CM Punk is all set and prepared to make his in-ring return after almost eight months. He sustained a tricep injury back in January and was out of action for almost eight months. CM Punk will face Drew McIntyre at Summer Slam 2024, and Seth Rollins will be the special guest referee.

CM Punk recently even had a conversation with Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo, where he talked about his recent WWE run and whether he is satisfied with working in WWE in 2024.

CM Punk revealed that if WWE had behaved like this back in 2014, he would’ve never left the company in the first place.

The Best in the World expressed, “Honestly if WWE was the place it is today back then, I never would’ve left. All the things that happened, all the arguments and butting of heads, being injured and burnt out, and feeling like people in a managerial role weren’t listening—that doesn’t exist in the current atmosphere.”

WWE fanatics are highly anticipated and excited about CM Punk's comeback. Drew and CM Punk will lock horns at Summer Slam 2024, which will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

