CM Punk Didn't Want To Bring THIS Commentator On AEW Collision: Details Inside

CM Punk was arguably the biggest draw in AEW history. His popularity prompted Tony Khan to create a new show called Collision, officially launching on June 17, 2023. Due to CM Punk's influence, he had creative control, and his opinion mattered in picking the wrestlers and commentators for the show.

Kevin Kelly, the former commentator of AEW Collision, recently opened up about CM Punk's role in the show. Talking on a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Kevin Kelly said CM Punk didn't want ace AEW commentator Excalibur to be part of Collision.

Kevin said, "Was I brought in exclusively because of CM Punk? Who wasn't gonna have Excalibur call the show, and then when Punk is gone, well now we can get rid of Kevin".

While Excalibur lends his voice in AEW shows like Dynamite, Rampage, and pay-per-views, the Best In the World wasn't willing to bring him to Collision, probably due to his close relationship with The Young Bucks. When the new show was formed, he was separated from The Elite and Young Bucks backstage.



AEW fired Kevin Kelly in March 2024

While Kevin Kelly joined Collision with the hope of making a big impact as the commentator, things didn't go as planned for him. Following the departure of CM Punk from AEW, Kevin's appearances became limited.

Kelly was fired from the company in March 2024. He was believed to have been laid off over a social media post. He accused AEW announcer Ian Riccaboni of destroying his career, which led to his immediate firing.

CM Punk's AEW contract was terminated last year following an unfortunate backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In. Kevin Kelly believed Tony Khan didn't keep Kevin in AEW because of Punk's release from the company.

CM Punk and AEW both have moved on

After the release, both CM Punk and AEW have moved on in different directions. The Best in the World returned to WWE after almost a decade.

Currently, Punk looks settled in the new Triple H era. On the other hand, AEW Collision is continuing to air after the departure of the former AEW World Champion.

