CM Punk Emerging From Under The WWE Ring To Attack Drew McIntyre At Money In The Bank PLE Goes Viral

CM Punk gave yet another shocker at Money In The Bank PLE when he came out of nowhere and attacked Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath had just cashed in his Money In The Bank contract when Punk attacked him. While the original footage of Punk’s appearance just shows him attacking McIntyre, a fan-made video shows him emerging from under the ring.

The video is going viral on social media, with several fans reacting to it. While some are astonished by the fact that he was there for almost an hour below the ring, the ones who were present there recall that he had walked in under secrecy before the match started.

Fans reacted to CM Punk’s shocking appearance with wholesome response.

One fan wrote, “Oh that where he came from. I was wondering where he came from.” Another said, “If he was hiding that long, why not just cost Drew during the MITB match?”

One user who might have actually seen Punk coming in before the match started reacted to this video. He mentioned that he actually saw some 6 persons walking in black hoods, and once the match started while only 5 were seen around as camera persons and one was missing.

He wrote, “He came out before the match started. 6-7 black hoods walked out, around the ring and then through the time keepers area. I just knew one was missing and boom there he was.”

Another fan wrote, “They moved him in with the crew before the match. A bunch of crew and a person in a black hood moved down to the ring when the lights were out. He was just there for the Priest/Rollins match.”

What’s next for CM Punk?

With his another shot at McIntyre, CM Punk has hurt the Former WWE Universal Champion big time. Not just once but twice, Punk has impeded McIntyre's attempt to win the championship. That also temporarily halts McIntyre’s shot at the WWE World Heavyweight title and his shift now turns on CM Punk. These two are expected to collide at SummerSlam in August.

Will McIntyre be able to beat CM Punk at SummerSlam?

The SummerSlam 2024 shall not be the final pay-per-view with McIntyre and Punk colliding. The two might once again clash at Bash In Berlin PLE in Berlin, Germany. There are also good chances of Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre clashing for a fatal-four way match at this mega event, and the Survivor Series after that could be a hot event for Punk.

More than that, it’s pretty much exciting for CM Punk fans as The Second City Saint would be returning to in-ring fight after a gap of nearly 6 months. He had been out of action after Royal Rumble 2024.