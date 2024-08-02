CM Punk Explains Major Difference Between Vince McMahon and Triple H's Visions For WWE: ‘Leftover 80s weird macho energy’

Former WWE and AEW champion CM Punk made his much-awaited return to WWE last year at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 PLE. It can be easily labelled as the most shocking return of this decade. Fans even named it as the “Best kept secret.”

CM Punk's return to WWE after almost a decade was a shocker as Second City Siant and WWE ended their relationship on a sour note. In an interview back then, CM Punk publicly announced he would never work in WWE again. Punk had a beef with former WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Last year, Vince McMahon sold WWE and announced his retirement in 2024. Vince does not have any connection with the company now, and Triple H is WWE's CCO now under the leadership of TKO Group and holds full control over creatives.

Recently, CM Punk had a fun conversation at the SI Media Podcast, where Second City Siant discussed many topics, such as his WWE and AEW run and more. While talking, Punk was asked about his current work under Vince McMahon and Triple H.

He expressed his frustration with working under Vince McMahon's leadership, “ Vince would make people wait outside his office. There’d be like a line, and people would be intimidated by that, and I don’t get that read from Triple H at all."



CM Punk later talked about his experience of working under Triple H, “I never had that with Vince. I would always go in and ask him a question if I needed to. Never try and waste his time, never try and waste Triple H’s time, but I see him (Triple H) being a lot more hands-on with people, approachable, and accessible.”

The Second City Saint, CM Punk, is cleared to compete after an eight-month break after Royal Rumble 2024. He is all set to lock horns with Drew McIntyre at Summer Slam 2024 this weekend; the event will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is the compilation of the Summer Slam 2024 match card important regions and the timing of the event.

Summer Slam 2024 match card

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match)

7. Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) (announced)

Summer Slam 2024 timing

USA (PDT)

- Start Time: 5 PM PDT

- Countdown Show: 4 PM PDT

- Standard Time: 5 PM PDT

USA (CDT)

- Start Time: 7 PM CDT

- Countdown Show: 6 PM CDT

- Standard Time: 7 PM CDT

USA (ET)

- Start Time: 8 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 7 PM ET

- Standard Time: 8 PM ET

UK (BST)

- Start Time: 1 AM BST

- Countdown Show: 12 AM BST

- Standard Time: 1 AM BST

Australia (AEST)

- Start Time: 10 AM AEST

- Countdown Show: 9:30 AM AEST

- Standard Time: 10 AM AEST

India (IST)

- Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

- Countdown Show: 5:00 AM IST

- Standard Time: 5:30 AM IST