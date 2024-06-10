CM Punk Gets Called ‘Hypocrite’ By THIS WWE NXT Star; Check Out What Happened

WWE superstar CM Punk might not be wrestling these days, but he finds a way to make it to the headlines. The Second City Saint is recovering from his torn triceps injury, but he is making his presence at different WWE shows. He was recently spotted at the NXT Battleground on Sunday, where he tried giving advice to a young wrestler.

However, that didn’t go well with the receiver, who ultimately called CM Punk a "hypocrite.” It’s not easy to mess up with someone like CM Punk, but when you win a title match, that gives you confidence.

It was NXT women’s champion Roxane Perez who retained her title against TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace. So, when Punk tried giving her some advice on her wrestling, she outright rejected it. Watch the segment below:



What happened?

Perez was giving an interview at NXT backstage to Sarah Schreiber. When the interviewer asked her if she was surprised by her win, she retorted, “Of course you are, aren't you? 'Everyone is surprised. But why? Why? I am the protege; there's no one like me.” Before Perez could continue, she was interrupted by CM Punk.

Punk rubbed Perez the wrong way. He asked her to hold on, as she just got lucky against Jordynne Grace. Punk said, “Hold on, calm down. I'm sorry to burst in here but listen, you're the champion for a reason. You're head and shoulders above all these other women here. You're head and shoulders above all the TNA Knockouts. But tonight, you got lucky. I need you to focus on this [the title]. I need you to be who you are; I need you to be the protege. You don't need anything else."

Perez, however, wasn’t ready for such blatantly honest feedback from the former WWE Champion, and she called him a hypocrite before walking away. “Thanks for the advice. What a hypocrite, huh?" said Perez to Punk before walking away.

Punk was left speechless and smiled at the whole scenario. Perez was on top of the moon by defeating Jordynne Grace at the NXT Battleground. The match also saw outside interference from NXT’s Tatum Paxley, who tried stealing the TNA Knockouts Championship but was ultimately stopped by Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke.