CM Punk Gets Called 'Piece of Sh*t' by Former WWE Superstar; Find Out Why

WWE superstar CM Punk is like controversy's favorite child. The Second City Saint is a hotheaded person who has had issues with several wrestlers in his career. But he is also loved by the fans at the same time. This is what makes him special too.

So, recently, a former WWE superstar, who was a beast in his day, went on to call Punk, a ‘piece of sh*t’. The person we are talking about is Ryback. The ex-wrestler did not share a good rapport with Punk during his wrestling days and has thereby vented his frustration.



What did Ryback say?

Ryback made this statement about CM Punk while speaking on a YouTube video, The Big Guy. When a fan questioned him about his relationship with Punk, he simply called Punk, a 'piece of sh*t'. “But like the real life, Phil Brooks (CM Punk) is a piece of s**t in a lot of ways,” Ryback said.

Ryback revealed that his merchandise sales were better than Punk in WWE, which eventually became a thorn in Punk's eyes. He then went on to reveal how Punk would fill in the ears of Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) when the latter was part of the Shield in WWE.

Ryback has addressed Punk’s lies to The Shield previously also. The Shield which comprised of Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins came into being in 2013 at Survivor Series, when the trio attacked Ryback.

Why did Ryback accuse CM Punk of lying to The Shield?

Ryback, once said that Punk would go on to tell lies about him to the Shield, which is also why he alleged that those guys didn’t like him. “Moxley’s a great, stand-up guy. Moxley never cared for him. Moxley, he was there for all the lies Punk tried to tell him about me in The Shield when we started working. They all saw through that right away. That’s why none of those guys liked him," he said.

While Punk left WWE in 2014 after developing serious differences with Vince McMahon and Triple H, Ryback quit the company in 2016. Punk, however, returned to WWE in 2023 at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, for Ryback, there aren’t enough signs for a comeback.

Ryback, also, in a way, fell short of connecting with the WWE fans, and his string of losses in WWE pay-per-views also affected his credibility. However, he has said that if he returns, that comeback would be the greatest in WWE. Let’s wait and watch how that happens.

