CM Punk Gets Heaps of Praises From THIS NXT Superstar; 'He Is Such an Inspiration'

CM Punk is no longer just another WWE superstar back in the locker room; he is more of a mentor to all the young talents out there. Punk is 46 years old and has been in the industry for around 27 years.

In his journey, he has seen wrestlers grow and get lost in oblivion, and he knows the industry inside out. Who knows it better than the current NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez? Perez recently hailed CM Punk for being such an inspiration backstage and said she is very excited to learn more from him.

While speaking to TV Insider recently, Perez opened up about Punk being an inspiration for her, as she has grown up watching him. She stated that Punk stops by NXT every now and then, watches the superstars perform, and gives advice to all the young talents out there after the show gets over.

“He is such an inspiration. I grew up watching him, so to have him now and be under his learning tree and get all this advice from him. He is always stopping by the NXT [premium live events] to sit and watch the whole show and be there after our matches to give us all advice, which is something he does not have to do. He just does it. I’m so grateful for him. He is super awesome. I’ve learned so much from him already. I can’t wait to continue learning from him,” Punk said.

Advertisement

It was just a few days back that Roxanne rebuked Punk when he walked out to her during an interview and tried to instill some sense in her. She was rude after beating TNA Knockouts superstar Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Battleground PPV.

As Perez was extremely arrogant to the interviewer, Punk interrupted her, saying she needed to be focused as she got only lucky that night. However, Perez quickly ignored his advice and called Punk a “hypocrite.” Watch the video below:

However, that was just a storyline, and Perez and Punk played their parts. In real life, Perez holds the utmost respect for Punk, about whom she recently spoke. Not only this, but the NXT Women’s Champion has also been coaxing Punk to get his wife, AJ Lee, for a WWE return.

Speaking on this, Perez said that she has been talking to Punk about this, as she earnestly wants to wrestle his wife and former WWE superstar AJ Lee at least once in a WWE match. While we don’t know whether AJ Lee will return, we know that Punk will soon take some role in NXT as a mentor. And that would be an enriching experience for all the young talent out there.