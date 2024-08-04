CM Punk Gives Scathing Reply to His Critics in WWE; ‘Chances Are You’re Wrong and I’m Right’

CM Punk is known for his straightforward nature. The former WWE Champion doesn’t care what the person in front of him would make out of his conduct. This is the reason why he has more critics for him than the people supporting him.

When Punk returned to WWE in October 2023, people thought that he would have toned down. But that wasn’t the case. He was still the same. Attitude, mannerisms, charm, and conduct; everything was the same for Punk as it was in 2013. Instead, a report mentioned that Punk’s backstage conduct was being liked by a lot of people. But then also, there have been people critical of the former WWE Champion.

However, Punk doesn’t give any second thoughts to what the people think of him. In a recent interview with WWE announcer Michael Cole for the company’s YouTube channel, Punk gave a sharp response to his critics. He made it clear in a recent interview of his where he calls his critics in WWE wrong.

What did CM Punk say to his critics?

Calling his return overwhelming, Punk said that he hasn’t been able to listen to his critics. "There's people who paved the way for me to be there, and I will always lend a ear [to], and there's people who have come after me, who have always just seemingly been jealous of me. You can criticize me all you want, chances are you're wrong and I'm right,” Punk said.

He went a step further calling out his haters saying that nobody watches you more than your hater. "Nobody watches you more than your biggest hater, and to me, they're just the flip side of the fan coin. Everybody pays attention to what CM Punk does,” Punk said to Cole when asked about the negative opinions on him since his return to WWE. Punk said that he feels motivated to prove his naysayers wrong. He said that it has been the basis of his life, let alone his entire career.

Punk to face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam

The Straight Edge Superstar is returning to the ring after a gap of six months. The last time he was in wrestling gear inside the WWE ring was in January 2023 at the Royal Rumble. During the Rumble match, Punk tore his triceps after getting a hit by Drew McIntyre. It was later announced that Punk would be unfit to compete for WrestleMania 40.

However, WWE creatives kept him engaged in the storyline against McIntyre. At WrestleMania 40, Punk became the reason for The Scottish Psycopath’s woe as he hurt his chances of staying as the World Heavyweight Champion. If that wasn’t enough, Punk played another spoiler at Money In The Bank when he attacked McIntyre again to cost him his second attempt at the title.

Now, the two are up against each other for SummerSlam with Seth Rollins playing as the special guest referee. It remains to be seen how Punk will overcome the wrath of McIntyre at the mega event.