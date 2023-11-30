CM Punk has a UNIQUE new clause in his WWE contract to avoid an AEW-like situation: Report

Former WWE and AEW champion The Second City Savior, CM Punk made his most anticipated return to WWE after almost a decade at the last event of this year - Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Punk left WWE in 2014 after Royal Rumble 2014, on a sour note with WWE management. The Best in the world and WWE management had plenty of disagreements back in days. Punk has talked about the problems between him and the WWE management in the past.

Punk has always been loved by fans in tremendous numbers. But a lot of people behind the scenes and his fellow superstars didn’t have a great relationship with him.

A previous report even suggested that many people backstage came forward and announced they were not willing to work with Punk.

A recent report by Fightful suggests WWE has a new unique clause in CM Punk’s contract - which is called A behavior clause, added considering Punk’s previous relationship with WWE and his AEW situation. The report is yet to be confirmed.

Who will CM Punk face first?

Fans are now excited to see CM Punk perform back in the WWE ring. According to some reports and analyzing shows, Seth Rollins could be CM Punk’s first rival and possibly 1st match in WWE.

Reports suggested CM Punk and Seth Rollins can compete at Royal Rumble 2024 or WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk had real-life beef and both even clashed with each other multiple times on the internet. Rollins even called Punk “cancer” in one of his previous interviews.

Drip God was also caught pissed when Punk appeared on Survivor Series 2023. He was pointing the middle finger at The Second City Savior

Some reports have even stated CM Punk can face WWE's undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns in the future.

