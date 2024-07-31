CM Punk Has Wrestling Fans Buzzing After Posing With AEW Stars In Recent Pic

CM Punk had a bitter exit from AEW in 2023 after the infamous brawl with Jack Perry. However, he still seemingly shares good friendships with some stars from All Elite Wrestling, at least according to his latest social media post. The Best in the World recently shared a picture with AEW wrestlers Darby Allin and Brody King.

On Instagram, the former WWE Champion shared six photos from late July, captioning, "Late July photo dump, I'm collecting governors. I ain't got time to bleed." By governor, he referred to former WWE star Jesse Ventura, who became the 38th governor of Minnesota.

The fifth photo of the slide caught the eye of wrestling fans. He is seen hanging with two-time AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and House of Black member Brody King.

CM Punk appears to have good rapports with some AEW wrestlers

Inter-promotional friendship is nothing new in professional wrestling. In the Vince McMahon era, it was not an unusual occurrence due to the strict rules he had set for wrestlers. However, in the TKO era, WWE opened the forbidden door, allowing TNA wrestlers like Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace to compete in NXT.

CM Punk chose Tony Khan's promotion as a platform to come back to the professional wrestling business in 2021. His two-year run was brimming with backstage conflicts with other wrestlers, eventually leading to his firing at All Out 2023.

Punk had issues with The Elites and Jack Perry in AEW. Drew McIntyre also took a jibe at Punk’s fight with Jack Perry in a recent social media post ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

However, he made some friends there and is still in touch with them. The photo with Darby Allin and Brody King demonstrates they are among Punk's friends from AEW.

In his initial days at AEW, Darby and Punk had an incredible feud. Their rivalry culminated at All Out 2021, where the Second City Savior defeated Allin in a singles match.

CM Punk brought ratings to AEW

Despite being a controversial figure, CM Punk is money. He is one of the most influential names in the modern era of professional wrestling, with a remarkable drawing capacity. Even though the Best in the World had a short-lived career in AEW, he made an impact like no other wrestler did for the promotion.

He won the AEW World Championship twice. His feud with MJF is regarded as the greatest rivalry in AEW history. During the CM Punk era in AEW, the ratings constantly stayed near one million, while each arena was sold out.