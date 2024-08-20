CM Punk Hints at Surprises For WWE Fans in Chicago

CM Punk’s hometown, Chicago, is very dear to him. The whole city explodes when The Second City Saint makes his way to the ring. And why should he not be celebrated? The man has given the place fame across the world.

So, recently Punk was speaking at the Busted Oped Radio podcast, and he teased a few surprises for his fans in Chicago. “More surprises in store if you plan on attending any shows in Chicago in the near future 'wink wink, nudge nudge,” Fightful quoted CM Punk.

The next WWE event in Chicago is at the Allstate Arena which is in Chicago on October 1, 2024, and Punk is advertised for it. So, The Straight Edge Superstar might be hinting at doing something at NXT.

This whole topic arose when Punk talked about distributing ice creams for his Chicago fans when he returned at AEW Rampage All Dance. Punk with ice cream bars for nearly 20,000 fans.

Speaking on it, he said, “I realized it. It's the reason why everybody in Chicago got free ice cream, as a thank you from me to the fans for waiting.I spent, I don't know how much money buying 20,000 ice cream bars for the fans in Chicago. It's something I always try to do. Dating back to when I was doing Wizard World Q&As, I'd bring donuts, pizza. I always want a fun, happy environment that I want my fans to enjoy being around,” he said.

Advertisement

Read More: CM Punk Gives Scathing Reply to His Critics in WWE; ‘Chances Are You’re Wrong and I’m Right’

Even WWE knows that love for CM Punk is Chicago is unparalleled. They even choreographed his return at the All State Arena in Chicago last year, where the crowd went berserk. Even Tony Khan brought CM Punk to make his debut for his promotion in Chicago which also then blew the roof.

And it’s also understood, that whenever CM Punk would be winning any title in WWE, that match would take place at Chicago only. As for his WWE booking, Punk is locked in a feud with Drew McIntyre since WrestleMania 40.

He returned to in-ring action at SummerSlam, but lost the match. But Punk isn’t done yet with McIntyre. He attacked The Scottish Psycopath at the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. At WWE’s next PPV, Bash in Berlin, Punk is expected to one-on-one with Drew McIntyre. Let’s wait and watch if he wins this battle.

Advertisement