CM Punk Injury Report: What Happened to Best in the World and When Will He Return?

The Best in the World CM Punk made his television in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2024 after almost a decade.

His last WWE televised match was at Royal Rumble 2014. Punk entered the Royal Rumble 2024 match at number 27th and managed to keep himself in the top two.

The last two remaining WWE superstars in the Royal Rumble 2024 match were CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

Both these superstars raised the bars of the match and made the ending of the Royal Rumble 2024 unpredictable.

At the closing moment of the match when CM Punk was about to eliminate Cody Rhodes to win Royal Rumble for the first time in his career.

The American Nightmare turned the tables and reversed Punk’s GTS eliminating him from the ring and winning the Royal Rumble the second time in a row breaking a 26-year record of winning the Royal Rumble in a row.

On the recent edition of Monday Night Raw, CM Punk kick-off the show with an injured arm conforming to previous possible injury reports. CM Punk expressed that he will miss this year’s WrestleMania 40.



What type of injury does CM Punk have?

Hours before Monday Night Raw, Dave Meltzer initially reported about CM Punk’s injury that he sustained at Royal Rumble 2024.

The initial report by Meltzer expressed, that CM Punk sustained a serious injury during the Royal Rumble 2024 match-up.



Meltzer mentioned in his report CM Punk tore his tricep while he was taking future shock DDT from Drew McIntyre.

Later, PWInsider confirmed the report and in addition, told CM Punk would miss WrestleMania 40 and needed surgery to fix his torn tricep.

When will CM Punk return to WWE?

On the recent edition of Monday Night Raw, CM Punk confirmed he will miss this year’s WrestleMania and now he is aiming at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk is scheduled for urgent surgery. Fans and experts are keen to know when will CM Punk return to the WWE program.

A report from PWInsider suggests the type of injury that CM Punk sustained needs at least 4 to 6 months to recover.

Punk will take proper rehab as his tricep has been blown a second time in recent times. He sustained the same injury in 2022 when he was signed with AEW.



CM Punk will possibly recover by July or August of 2024, according to the WWE calendar. WWE will host two major pay-per-views one Money in the Bank and another Summer Slam.



This year WWE will host Money in the Bank 2024 in Canada same arena where CM Punk made his return at the Survivor Series in 2023 Scotiabank Arena. Or will he come back at Summer Slam 2024 to recreate Summer of Punk.



