CM Punk is why Randy Orton's WWE return to Survivor Series: WarGames was revealed in advance: Report

WWE is gearing up for its 37th annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event, one of the four major WWE events. This year, WWE will host Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago on Saturday, November 26th.

Cody Rhodes is booked to face The Judgment Day alongside his team members Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in the WarGames Five versus Five match.

In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, General Manager Adam asked Cody Rhodes to announce the last member of their team by the end of the show.

Conversely, Jey Uso was chosen to represent Team Cody Rhodes against Drew McIntyre on Judgement Day to earn them the WarGames match advantage. Both were booked to face each other in the main event, and the winner would earn a WarGames advantage for their team.

McIntyre won the match against Jey Uso and earned a WarGames advantage for his team. Later, he launched an attack on Jey Uso alongside other stable members.

Team Cody Rhodes came to save their partner, and a brawl broke out between both groups. In the final moments of Raw, Cody Rhodes announced the last member of their team as Apex Predator Randy Orton.

Fans were expecting Orton to appear on Monday Night Raw, but he did not. Some fans even pointed out that WWE management ruined the surprise for WWE fans after they pre-announced the fifth member on Raw.

Why WWE pre-announced Randy Orton’s return

WWE is best known for surprises, and Randy Orton is one of the most loved pro wrestlers of all time. Every fan wanted to know why WWE themselves spoiled Randy Orton's surprise before Survivor Series 2023.

According to recent reports by Sean Sapp from Fightful, the main reason why WWE announced The Viper early is as follows.

“Randy Orton’s reveal was done intentionally so as to not make fans believe CM Punk would be the partner.”

This year's Survivor Series 2023 is in CM Punk’s hometown, and after his release from AEW this year, rumors of his WWE return after a decade are at an all-time high. The Survivor Series is the most anticipated pay-per-view where fans are expecting CM Punk to appear.

