CM Punk Makes Surprising Pitch for Him and Rival John Cena Ahead of His WWE Retirement

CM Punk and John Cena were bitter rivals in the PG Era, engaging in a lengthy feud over the WWE Championship. Given Cena would be wrestling frequently during his retirement tour in 2025, Punk opened up about possibly seeing him in the ring once again. As per Punk, while fans would love seeing him clash with the Leader of Cenation, a potential tag team between them would be another great option.

CM Punk was present at the San Diego Comic-Con recently, representing WWE. Talking about John Cena, the Best in the World quotes,

"Everybody is asking me because Cena has announced his retirement that, you know, obviously they wanna see us fight each other. I think there’s something to me and him tagging. I think that can be pretty interesting.”

During Money in the Bank 2024, the two legends met backstage after years, and Punk compared his relationship to Cena with Superman and Batman during the press conference of the PPV.

The rivalry between John Cena and CM Punk in the PG Era

The feud between CM Punk and John Cena effectively embarked on Money in the Bank 2011. The controversial Pipebomb promo from CM Punk generated interest among fans, setting up the WWE Championship clash at Money in the Bank PPV.

The match earned significant praise from the fans, receiving a five-star rating from Dave Melzer and making it the first WWE match in fourteen years to get such a rating. The Second City Savior won the WWE Championship, beating the Leader of Cenation.

Their feud continued till Summer Slam 2011 when Punk pinned Cena once again in the main event to retain the title. Their rivalry stretched to the next year when Punk beat John once again in the SummerSlam 2012 and Survivor Series in triple-threat matches involving Big Show and Ryback.

When John Cena and CM Punk were babyfaces, they teamed up in tag team matches. However, they never won Tag Team Titles as a duo. Given Punk's recent comment about tagging with Cena, it is feasible to see them as the Tag Team Champions amid John Cena's retirement tour.

CM Punk will wrestle in his first singles match after the WWE return at SummerSlam 2024

For the first time in his second WWE tenure, CM Punk will step foot in the ring in a singles match. His recently healed tricep injury refrained him from in-ring actions for months.

CM Punk will clash with Drew McIntyre after building up the prolonged rivalry since the start of this year. Incidentally, the Scottish Warrior was responsible for causing Punk's tricep injury.