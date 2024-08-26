CM Punk Mentions One Good Thing About His Rival Drew McIntyre; Guess What It Is

CM Punk ain’t a big fan of Drew McIntyre, but there is certainly one thing he likes about The Scottish Psychopath. It’s his trait of wearing those kilts, which was once a big highlight of Late WWE Hall of Famer Ronny Rowdy Piper’s wrestling career.

According to Punk, McIntyre is the fourth-best wrestler to wear kilts. He revealed this recently while speaking on The Masked Man Show at Fanatics Fest. The Straight Edge Superstar joked that Punk is the fourth best wrestler to wear this, behind his hero and idol, “Rowdy” Piper, and the former WWE Tag Team, The Highlanders.

"One nice thing about Drew McIntyre, he's the fourth-best wrestler to ever wear a kilt. Roddy Piper, The Highlanders, and Drew McIntyre — number four with a bullet," McIntyre said.

What Punk said is also somewhat true. The Scottish Psychopath hasn’t shied away from wearing those kilts, showing his Scottish heritage. He even walked out holding a Scottish sword back in 2020.

Punk, who is locked in a vicious battle with McIntyre, said that while he can turn off his emotions against The Scottish Psychopath when he’s at home, it isn’t reciprocated by him. Punk noted that McIntyre’s social media posts don’t indicate that he has gotten over with him.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s rivalry began at Royal Rumble when McIntyre injured Punk, causing him to get a torn triceps. This left Punk out of action for almost six months. However, Punk did the unthinkable at WrestleMania 40, costing Drew McIntyre his maiden WWE World Heavyweight Championship win.

Not only that, but Punk even scuttled McIntyre’s second attempt against Damian Priest at Money In The Bank when he came out of nowhere and attacked him. However, at SummerSlam, McIntyre avenged his enmity against Punk and beat him after slight help from Seth Rollins.

The story isn’t over yet. At Bash in Berlin PPV on August 31, 2024, CM Punk will get in another match against McIntyre in a Strap match. And this might also not be the last bout between them. Their rivalry is going to get most probably till Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins, who was written out of TV after an attack by Bronson Reed, might also return soon, but that might not happen at Bash in Berlin. Rollins, too, might make his return by Survivor Series in November 2024.

