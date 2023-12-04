CM Punk MMA record: Exploring the former WWE Champion’s UFC run

Former WWE champion and best in the world, CM Punk, made his most-awaited return in WWE at Allstate Arena Survivor Series WarGames 2023 after almost ten years. Punk last wrestled in WWE at Royal Rumble in 2014.

The Second City Saint left WWE on a sour note. He had disagreements over his booking and a bad relationship with a fellow WWE superstar behind the scenes. Punk himself revealed the reason why he left WWE in 2014 in an interview with Colt Cabana back in the day.

According to a former WWE wrestler, he lost his love for wrestling after leaving WWE in 2014. Punk tried his hands in multiple fields, from acting and commentary to following the path of fellow WWE star and another Paul Heyman guy, Brock Lesnar, and joined the world of real fight mixed martial arts and made his UFC debut.

CM Punk’s UFC record

Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004 and transitioned into the real fight business to prove himself. He made his MMA debut in 2007 and then signed with the UFC in 2008. Lesnar didn’t take time to become the UFC’s heavyweight champion and prove himself, and later he made his return to WWE in 2012.

After leaving WWE in 2014, Punk decided to follow in the footsteps of Beast Incarnate and signed a deal with the UFC in 2016, two years after his WWE departure.

Punk made his UFC debut in 2016 at UFC 203.

1. UFC 203, September 10, 2016:

Opponent: Mickey Gall

Result: Lost via submission (rear-naked choke) in the first round.

2. UFC 225, June 9, 2018:

Opponent: Mike Jackson

Result: Initially lost via unanimous decision, later overturned to a no contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

Punk announced his retirement from MMA in 2021. And he made his comeback in pro wrestling the same year and signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

