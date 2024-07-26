CM Punk Moves Past Old Reputation With New Attitude in WWE: Report

Despite being a major name in the professional wrestling industry, CM Punk often found himself at the epicenter of controversy during his previous stints in WWE and AEW.

The Second City Saint first left WWE in 2014 on irreconcilable terms. This caused him to join WWE’s rival company, AEW, years later.

However, Punk’s outspoken nature and backstage conflicts resulted in his exit from Tony Khan’s promotion. Putting the past aside, a recent report indicates that CM Punk has turned over a new leaf since his return to WWE in November 2023.

So much so that he is viewed as a role model for younger talents and someone easy to work with due to a stark shift in his demeanor.

CM Punk’s backstage reputation has seemingly improved despite his marred past in WWE

On Survivor Series 2023, hell froze over as CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE after 9 years. While his return was met with a massive pop from wrestling fans, his tumultuous past with WWE and AEW lingered in the minds of many. So far, CM Punk has been nothing but a total contrast to his former self in WWE.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, CM Punk has shown a more positive and courteous attitude backstage since making his return under Triple H’s regime.

The report from Fightful Select states: “Thus far, we’ve heard that CM Punk has overcome the reputation he had coming back to WWE, and has been very easy to deal with.”

Furthermore, the report also stated that the former World Champion has been cooperative with the current creative decisions that could have likely caused problems with him last year. That said, The Best in the World is focused on prioritizing the product over his personal feelings.

CM Punk is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre. The duo is set to lock up at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam. In addition, Punk will have to watch over both his shoulders as Seth Rollins is slated to officiate this grudge match.

All in all, CM Punk’s greater focus on the storyline is indicative of the fact that he is more collaborative than ever. All things considered, it’s safe to say that Punk has overcome his controversial reputation by displaying a completely new side of himself to the business.

CM Punk seemingly looking to stay with WWE forever

Let’s face it, nobody expected to see CM Punk iron out his differences with WWE nine years ago when he left the promotion on bad terms. At the time, CM Punk and WWE were like oil and water.

However, time has indeed healed all wounds, as Punk seemingly intends to stay with WWE forever.

According to Ibou of Wrestlepurists, CM Punk wants to have his WWE deal restructured from a money and duration standpoint. Because WWE is more than pleased with Punk’s backstage attitude, the prospects of him staying with the Stamford-based promotion appear plausible.

Nonetheless, as mentioned, Punk is gearing up for his first singles match in WWE after years. It will be interesting to see where his rivalry with Drew McIntyre takes us.

