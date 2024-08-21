CM Punk Names 3 Standout Superstars From the WWE Roster; Find Out Who They Are

CM Punk is risen in stature as a WWE superstar, and his role inside the locker room is also more of a mentor today. Even though that’s not a part of his job, Punk finds good talent and nurtures them.

Bron Breakker recently said that Punk and Paul Heyman helped his main roster transition from NXT efficiently. They helped him settle down and understand the culture.

And he has his eyes set on certain superstars, too. In an interview at ‘The Masked Man Show, ’ Punk applauded the WWE roster of today, saying it has enormous talent. He named three superstars who have impressed him recently.

They are WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, and former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Gargill. "I don't think a roster has been as strong as it is. Cody [Rhodes is] killing it. Jade [Cargill is] killing it. We have Damian Priest coming into his own. I'm going to get in trouble for forgetting to mention some certain people,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Punk.

Punk stated that WWE fans are tuning in for more than one superstar at a time, which ultimately helps buoy the product. "The main event is super crowded, and there are so many segments on every single television show that you're excited to wait and watch and see what happens," he said.

The former WWE Champion just made his in-ring return from his torn triceps injury at SummerSlam 2024 against Drew McIntyre. But that didn’t turn out the way he wanted. Punk lost the very first SummerSlam match in nearly a decade.

Though it wasn’t a clean victory for McIntyre, as Seth Rollins, who was the special guest referee in the match, played a bit of the spoiler, the two are set to go for a rematch at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

This would be a Leather Strap Match between the two, and Punk is expected to win this fall. However, that might also not be the end of their rivalry as Seth Rollins is currently out due to injury, and it isn’t reported when he will return. Maybe Rollins marks his return at Bash In Berlin and once again helps McIntyre beat Punk, which sets rivalry between Punk and Rollins.

