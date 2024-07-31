CM Punk Opens Up About Mental and Physical Health Ahead of First Televised WWE Match in Over a Decade

After CM Punk left WWE in 2014 for controversial reasons, nobody ever expected to see him make a comeback in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, the Second City Saint made his shocking return in November 2023. At present, Punk is embroiled in an intense rivalry with the Scotsman Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interview, CM Punk discussed his state of mind and readiness heading into his first televised match in a decade at WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2024.

CM Punk reveals his state of readiness for his first televised match in WWE in a decade

CM Punk last competed on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble 2024. However, the match was not a singles contest. Besides, since making his return to the global juggernaut, CM Punk has wrestled against Dominik Mysterio at a house show.

During the Royal Rumble match, Punk ended up injuring himself, leading to his extended absence from in-ring competition. While speaking with Denise Salcedo at San Diego Comin-Con, the former World Champion revealed his mental and physical state in the run-up to SummerSlam.

CM Punk told Denise Salcedo that he feels 100% mentally and physically healthy for his epic showdown with Drew McIntyre. However, he was also honest about feeling as “anxious” as he felt “good.”

He stated: “Mentally, strong. Physically, 100%, or at least as 100% as I get at my current stage of my career. I feel good. I’m anxious, and I’m ready to lace up my boots.”

Furthermore, Punk noted that SummerSlam will mark his first televised match in over a decade in WWE. He claimed that the very fact that he is competing in his first televised match after a decade in the WWE is what excites him the most about his epic showdown with Drew McIntyre.

At this point, CM Punk’s feud with Drew McIntyre has reached a fever pitch. With Seth Rollins thrown into the mix as the special guest referee, the intensity has been turned up a notch.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how CM Punk would fare against Drew McIntyre.

What caused CM Punk’s feud with Drew McIntyre to become personal?

Aside from Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre was unhappy with CM Punk’s return to WWE. Before Punk made his return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Drew McIntyre stormed out of the arena. It's worth mentioning that the duo already had a lot of history.

McIntyre took jabs at CM Punk in the following weeks, highlighting his tumultuous past in WWE and AEW.

At WrestleMania XL, CM Punk made things personal by attacking McIntyre after the latter’s world title victory. This allowed Damian Priest to cash in his MITB contract, leading to the title changing hands.

McIntyre then lost two more major matches due to punk, at Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank premium live events. On the other hand, an aggrieved McIntyre attacked CM Punk backstage on SmackDown, leaving him unconscious.

In addition, the Scottish Warrior took Punk’s fan-made bracelet, which bore the names of his wife and dog on it.

Overall, there’s no denying that there’s a lot of bad blood between Punk and McIntyre. We will have to wait and witness how the duo settle their feud come Saturday.

