CM Punk Opens Up On Spearheading New Faction In WWE: 'You Never Say Never'

Very few people know that CM Punk was one of the creative minds behind the advent of The Shield which had Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose. Punk had even claimed that the initial plan was for him to lead the faction, and then go off to feud with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose.

But that didn’t happen as Punk’s terms with Vince McMahon had turned sour, and in 2014 he quit the company suddenly. However, ever since he returned to Survivor Series in 2023, Punk has been going fine.

Since the leadership has changed, and WWE is now under Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Punk is going well. It was even rumored that Punk is contemplating renegotiating a deal with WWE so that he is able to stay in WWE forever .

So, recently Punk was asked about leading a new faction in WWE at this stage of his career. While Punk didn’t straightaway say no, he gave a very balanced answer.

What did CM Punk say about leading a new faction in WWE?

During an interview with Ringside Collectibles, during San Diego Comic-Con, Punk was asked about leading a new faction in WWE, with some new wrestlers from the NXT. While he didn’t turn down the offer straightaway, Punk took a very balanced approach towards it.

"I'm not going to say no because you never say never. I don't see it happening in the foreseeable future, but you never know what's gonna happen. That's the cool thing about where we're at as a company right now,” Fightful quoted CM Punk.

And not just this, Punk even hailed today’s WWE locker room, saying that what WWE today has is the best locker room he has ever been in. “Creatively speaking, this is the most fruitful, creative locker room that I think I've ever been in. Ideas aren't ignored and shot down, and people are eager to share ideas,” he said.

So, he said that someday, if somebody pitches a very good idea that amuses him, then he would go for it.

Punk returning at WWE SummerSlam

The chatter around CM Punk has increased more so in the last few days because he is returning for the in-ring action at SummerSlam against Drew McIntyre. The WWE Universe hasn’t seen much of CM Punk’s in-ring spectacle since his return, as he hasn’t wrestled since Royal Rumble 2024.

On August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Punk would be going one-on-one with Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. The addition of Rollins in the match gives it multiple outcomes and this also makes the match super exciting. Let’s see who gets the win on that day.