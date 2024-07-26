CM Punk Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media Amid His WWE Contract Renegotiation Rumors

WWE superstar CM Punk is once again in the news, this time not for any controversy but over his WWE contract. CM Punk had returned to WWE in 2023, after a gap of nearly 9 years. Now, for the past two days, the rumors are swirling that Punk is working on a new deal with WWE.

It was rumored that Punk is in talks with WWE over renegotiating his deal with the company, and that he wants to stay in WWE forever . Then, another report emerged which said that Punk’s deal with WWE was a short-term deal when he returned, and now he is just renegotiating that deal. That was said by Dave Meltzer, on his Wrestling Observer Radio.

However, Punk doesn’t seem to be amused by the rumors surrounding his WWE contract, and he seems to have taken a shot at the news peddlers.

What did CM Punk say?

Taking to his social media account, Punk dropped a very cryptic message which was certainly directed over his WWE contract. He wrote, “I used to rush to defend myself against false accusations but now I watch to see who believes it, so I know who to cut off first."

Even though Punk’s comment came on Thursday morning, and Meltzer’s comments came after that, one doesn’t know at whom Punk’s anger was directed at. But then, a positive report also came for Punk, which would make his fans happy.

Advertisement

According to Wrestlevotes, the company is extremely happy with Punk’s attitude and commitment, drawing power and big merchandise sales. “It would be safe to say that they want to continue this momentum as long as possible,” he said.

And amidst all of this, a report by PWInsider today said that Punk had signed a three-year deal with WWE last year, which would last until November 2026. So, this puts a cold water on all the rumors that said that CM Punk’s contract was due for expiry and he was working on a new deal with WWE.

Read More: What Is CM Punk’s Renegotiating WWE Contract? REAL Reason Revealed

CM Punk’s return to the ring after six months

It’s equally fascinating that Punk’s contract renegotiation rumors have surfaced right when he is expected to make his in-ring return at SummerSlam 2024 on August 3. Punk is locked in a high-octane action against Drew McIntyre. And the twist in the tale is the addition of Seth Rollins as the guest referee in the match.

Advertisement

What’s worth waiting for is the result of the match, which could go either way, or it could also end in no man winning with Seth playing the spoiler. All eyes are on SummerSlam on August 3, 2024.