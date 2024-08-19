CM Punk Reacts on Being Called Cancer; Says ‘If You Are a Piece of Shit, Will Treat You That Way’

CM Punk was once called a "cancer" by WWE superstar Seth Rollins. And this tag has latched onto himself with Punk since then. He has been in and out of controversies throughout his career, and many of the critics have called him so.

But according to Punk, all that is untrue, and the way he treats people is exactly how they treat him. While speaking at the Fanatics Fest event, Punk opened up on how he feels about this perception of his character.

"That's all bullshit. None of that stuff is reality. The, 'Oh he's cancer' - and listen, not everybody gets nice me. But, I treat you accordingly. If you are a piece of sh*t, and you act that way to me, I will treat you that way. If you're nice, you're smiling, you wanna have a good time, let's have a good time, I'm all hugs," Punk said.

He insisted that there are not two different kinds of individuals who talk about him in this manner, and it's only "certain" people, the ones that spread those lies about him because they can't control him.

"It's because they can't control me, they can't control the things I do, and I say, and they absolutely hate that," he said. He said that people would have to make their judgements about him and that they would have to make their conclusions.

While Punk might not be cancer, which is unjustified, he could be called straightforward. The former WWE Champion doesn't mince his words when it comes to speaking on things.

He locked horns with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and exited WWE in 2014. He also had fraught relations with Triple H then. Punk stayed cold with the WWE for the next decade, and when he landed at Tony Khan's AEW in 2021, it was thought that there would be new beginnings in his career.

But there, he first got in a tiff with The Young Bucks, and after Bucks, Punk got in trouble with Jungle Boy, Jack Perry, which led to his ouster from the AEW. But by then, Triple H was in the mood to settle things with Punk, and he convinced the Straight Edge Superstar to return to WWE.

Punk made a stunning comeback to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023 and has been on a song since then. He recently had a memorable fight against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam and is looking for another feud against him at Bash In Berlin. But all through this, Punk has not changed a bit. It's just that people have started to understand him more.